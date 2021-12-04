Letter: Hepatitis vaccination didn’t violate a workers’ freedom

Regarding “Missouri judge says county health orders illegal and must be lifted” (Nov. 24): Vaccine skeptics can take comfort in the fact that the St. Louis city and county health departments have been vigilant making sure that all restaurant, coffee shop, grocery store, health care facility and restaurant employees have been “forced against their will and had their personal freedoms violated” by government mandate to be vaccinated against the deadly hepatitis A virus in order to keep them safe.
Salvatore Garanzini • Crestwood