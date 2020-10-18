Letter: Herd immunity is really a plan to cull society’s weakest

Regarding “Herd immunity is not the way out of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say” (Oct. 15): The Trump administration has formally attached a name to the pandemic health policy that has, in fact, been in effect since February: herd immunity. Instead, a more fitting descriptor would be genocide, or even “Final Solution.”
From the start, President Donald Trump’s plan has been simply to allow the virus to spread unchecked until everyone is either immune or dead. However, the unstated strategy really is the preservation of the existing dominant culture.
Trump and his supporters see themselves as immune to the virus, while, at the same time, “undesirable” people (the infirm, elderly, immigrants, Blacks), who are most susceptible, succumb to the disease.
When a vaccine is finally ready, I believe its distribution will prioritize the entitled class, leaving undesirables at the end of the line. Thus, at the end of the day, the herd will be rid of those elements who do not conform to the Trumpian vision of America.
Do not mistake Trump’s handling of the pandemic as simply another instance of carelessness or incompetence. It is yet another systematic attack on our evolving social order.
Art Silverblatt • Clayton
