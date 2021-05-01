Letter: Herd immunity is why everyone should get vaccinated

Regarding “ Sen. Johnson on others getting shots: ‘What do you care? ’” (April 23): To answer Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s question: “Why do you care if your neighbor has one [a vaccination] or not?” Almost 573,000 of our neighbors have died from the coronavirus. That should be reason enough to do all we can to stop its spread.

The good senator espouses a belief in the science that asserts the effectiveness of the vaccine, but he apparently draws the line at accepting the scientists’ declaration regarding the benefits of herd immunity. I sincerely hope that his Wisconsin constituents, and the nation in general, will disregard the musings of Johnson — a former plastics manufacturer with no medical expertise — and listen to those knowledgeable on the subject. We’ve lost enough of our neighbors.