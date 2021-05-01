 Skip to main content
Letter: Herd immunity is why everyone should get vaccinated
Sen. Johnson may offer insight into GOP's 2022 positioning

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Wisconsin Republican is the only senator in his party facing reelection next year in a state that backed President Joe Biden. But rather than moderate his politics to accommodate potentially shifting voter attitudes, Johnson is focusing even more intently on cultural issues that appeal to the GOP's overwhelmingly white base. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

 Greg Nash

Regarding “Sen. Johnson on others getting shots: ‘What do you care?’” (April 23): To answer Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s question: “Why do you care if your neighbor has one [a vaccination] or not?” Almost 573,000 of our neighbors have died from the coronavirus. That should be reason enough to do all we can to stop its spread.

The good senator espouses a belief in the science that asserts the effectiveness of the vaccine, but he apparently draws the line at accepting the scientists’ declaration regarding the benefits of herd immunity. I sincerely hope that his Wisconsin constituents, and the nation in general, will disregard the musings of Johnson — a former plastics manufacturer with no medical expertise — and listen to those knowledgeable on the subject. We’ve lost enough of our neighbors.

J. Hilton • Frontenac

