Letter: Hermanson article presented a scary Halloween story
Letter: Hermanson article presented a scary Halloween story

William Hermanson

William Hermanson, of Wildwood, draws applause after giving a speech at the Oct. 5, 2021, meeting of the St. Louis County Council. He's been a regular voice at council meetings since the county imposed a face-covering order on July 26, 2021. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@post-dispatch.com 

 

Regarding "Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate" (Oct. 31): I was disappointed to see the Post-Dispatch give extensive coverage to William Hermanson, who declared the U.S. government is killing citizens with the coronavirus vaccine and smothering students by requiring mask wearing in school. Now that was a true Halloween story.

Phyllis MacLaren • Kirkwood

