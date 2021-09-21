 Skip to main content
Letter: Hide vaccine in ivermectin to inoculate the gullible


Regarding "Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle" (Sept. 10): It seems to me that the Biden administration is going about forcing vaccines upon people the wrong way. What they need to do is put a dose of the vaccine into horse deworming pills. Then put it out on the internet that these horse pills are way more dependable than anything the government is trying to give you. I'm betting folks will rush to get them. Heck, they'll probably even pay money for them.

Michael S. Bardgett • St. Peters 

