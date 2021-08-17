Letter: High gas prices shouldn't stall fight on global warming

" Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices " (Aug. 13) tells us the Biden administration is seeking to increase global fossil carbon production, right on the heels of the major report on global climate change. President Joe Biden is moving in the wrong direction.

We desperately need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, not increase them. There is no economic recovery possible with ever-increasing fires, floods, continually rising temperatures, and a dying Gulf Stream. Biden is looking at the past and ignoring the present.