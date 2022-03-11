Letter: High gas prices worth it to prevent US military casualties

Regarding “Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge” (March 10): Like everyone, I’m unhappy with increased prices at stores and gas pumps. These increases are due, at least in part, because we’ve cut off the import of Russian oil. It occurred to me that I’d far rather pay the increased prices than have my son or daughter be physically engaged in the war in Ukraine. The higher prices will definitely hit some of us harder than others. But, for those of us who can endure the higher prices, it’s well worth it to keep our children from being sent to Ukraine to fight.