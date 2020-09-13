 Skip to main content
Letter: High school sports shutdown unfair to urban athletes
Letter: High school sports shutdown unfair to urban athletes

I want to complain about the decision to shut down fall high school sports exclusively in St. Louis County (“Football remains off limits as St. Louis County releases new youth sports guidelines,” Sept. 10). For many teens in St. Louis, an athletic scholarship is the only financial route to college. With the rest of Missouri allowed to play high school sports this fall, and St. Louis restricted, despite the mound of evidence that teens are in no active danger from the coronavirus, particularly in an outdoor setting, this decision seems deeply unjust and particularly punishing to urban teens who benefit by receiving scholarships.

Why should the rural children of Missouri have an enormous recruiting advantage over the inner-city children of St. Louis? Isn’t this what discrimination looks like?

Wynne Pecheck • Ballwin

