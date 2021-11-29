 Skip to main content
Letter: Higher MetroLink turnstiles might prevent jumpers
Letter: Higher MetroLink turnstiles might prevent jumpers

MetroLink rendering

A rendering released by the Bi-State Development Agency of possible turnstiles outside a MetroLink station.

Regarding “Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink” (Nov. 24): I hope that the full height turnstiles currently in use in Atlanta are installed. If the standard turnstiles, which have been in use for years on other systems are used, fare evaders will just become turnstile jumpers.

The article also states that the WSP USA Inc. engineering study did not recommend turnstiles because there was “not much correlation between fare evasion and serious crime.” Does that mean that the perpetrators of serious crimes paid a fare? Seriously.

Steven Siegerist • St. Louis

