Letter: Higher MetroLink turnstiles might prevent jumpers

Regarding “Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink” (Nov. 24): I hope that the full height turnstiles currently in use in Atlanta are installed. If the standard turnstiles, which have been in use for years on other systems are used, fare evaders will just become turnstile jumpers.
The article also states that the WSP USA Inc. engineering study did not recommend turnstiles because there was “not much correlation between fare evasion and serious crime.” Does that mean that the perpetrators of serious crimes paid a fare? Seriously.
Steven Siegerist • St. Louis