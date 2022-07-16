Letter: Highland Park shooter’s mental issues merited scrutiny

Regarding the letter “ Lots of good guys with guns didn’t help parade victims ” (July 12): Before moving to the St. Louis area, we were 40-year residents of Highland Park, Illinois. To my understanding, that city began issuing concealed carry permits about eight years ago, but permit holders were not allowed to carry in public gatherings such as parades, political rallies, etc. In addition, Highland Park has banned assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines. In my opinion, the city and the state have basically managed to disarm its law-abiding citizens.

I have participated in multiple July 4th parades in Highland Park over the years, and normally there is a substantial presence of police who are well trained and professional. I do not know why they were unable to intervene or immediately capture the shooter. The downtown area and the parade route are not that big. The real concern of mine is why this young shooter’s antisocial behavior was not flagged early and this tragedy avoided.