Letter: Hill crosswalk photo clever homage to the Beatles

Regarding “St. Louis paints colorful crosswalks on the Hill. But could they be a hazard?” (Sept. 3): I loved the front page photo of the corner at Wilson Avenue and Edwards Street on The Hill. I know that corner very well. The photo seemed to be a shoutout to the Beatles’ famous “Abbey Road” crosswalk photo. Photographer Laurie Skrivan made a fun and imaginative effort. I hope the lads in the photo were able to sample the cornucopia of Italian treats to be found in the neighborhood.