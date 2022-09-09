 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hill crosswalk photo clever homage to the Beatles

Residents enjoying newly painted red, white and green crosswalks on The Hill

Pedestrians use the newly painted crosswalks on Sept. 3 at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Edward Street in St. Louis. The city recently unveiled new crosswalks painted with the red, white and green, celebrating its rich Italian heritage on the Hill.

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “St. Louis paints colorful crosswalks on the Hill. But could they be a hazard?” (Sept. 3): I loved the front page photo of the corner at Wilson Avenue and Edwards Street on The Hill. I know that corner very well. The photo seemed to be a shoutout to the Beatles’ famous “Abbey Road” crosswalk photo. Photographer Laurie Skrivan made a fun and imaginative effort. I hope the lads in the photo were able to sample the cornucopia of Italian treats to be found in the neighborhood.

RuthAnn Giedeman • St. Louis County

