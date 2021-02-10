Letter: Hire a fast food manager to run drive-through vaccines

Regarding "St. Louis County prepares to open first COVID-19 mass vaccination site" (Feb. 3): The recently opened mass vaccination site on the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College is better than distributing vaccines in small pharmacies and offices where people are loitering and exhaling in cramped aisles alongside shoppers. We have vast empty parking lots at dead malls or large auditoriums for more of these. Friends of mine in Texas and Arizona, states that also did not enforce statewide isolation measures, are getting their doses safely and easily in these types of mass drive-through events. Perhaps we need a Chick-fil-A manager to run the program.