Letter: Hire a fast food manager to run drive-through vaccines
Letter: Hire a fast food manager to run drive-through vaccines

County prepares mass vaccination site

Staff work to vaccinate people at the county's first mass vaccination site on the St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. To sign up to receive updates on vaccinations in St. Louis County go to stlcorona.com. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

 

Regarding "St. Louis County prepares to open first COVID-19 mass vaccination site" (Feb. 3): The recently opened mass vaccination site on the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College is better than distributing vaccines in small pharmacies and offices where people are loitering and exhaling in cramped aisles alongside shoppers. We have vast empty parking lots at dead malls or large auditoriums for more of these. Friends of mine in Texas and Arizona, states that also did not enforce statewide isolation measures, are getting their doses safely and easily in these types of mass drive-through events. Perhaps we need a Chick-fil-A manager to run the program.

M. Stark • St. Louis

