Letter: Historic central Missouri Black school needs preservation

I enjoyed reading "127-year-old Black schoolhouse finds new home in Faust Park Historic Village" (Aug. 10) about the 1894 African School House No. 4 in St. Louis County. The article noted, “The schoolhouse was built in 1894 and is the oldest Black schoolhouse standing in Missouri, according to the county parks foundation.” But I believe the oldest standing Black school in Missouri is the 1890 Harrison School in Tipton, Missouri, between Sedalia and Jefferson City.

The Harrison School operated from 1890 to 1957 and was a brick, two-room structure that was the only school local Blacks could attend. In 2020, the non-profit Opportunity 1888 Foundation was created to inspire, empower and preserve the history of Blacks in the area. In January 2021, Harrison School was officially listed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.