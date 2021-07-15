Letter: Historic church continues to offer hope for the future

Regarding “St. Mary of Victories: St. Louis’ historic Hungarian church with nine lives” (July 11): The “nine lives” of old St. Mary’s have enabled this church to stay running continuously since 1843 — when Abraham Lincoln was still a young, unknown lawyer over the river in Springfield, Illinois. And the nuns who arrived here in 1872, the Sisters of St. Mary’s, were the nucleus of what has developed into today’s great multistate SSM Health network.

We would like to reach out especially to St. Louisans with Hungarian antecedents with an invitation to visit us and help support what we are doing to promote the rich historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors.

In this neglected and depopulated corner of downtown, we are struggling to keep going but are hoping that this article may help to add a “10th life” for this treasured landmark of our city.

Rev. Brian W. Harrison • St. Louis

St. Mary of Victories pastor