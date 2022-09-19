 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Historic Wainwright-Molina victory merited the spotlight

  • 0
Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and Adam Wainwright walk in from the bullpen after warming up for the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis.

 Joe Puetz - freelancer, FR171743 AP

Regarding "Wainwright, Molina earn historic victory” (Sept. 15): I’ve been a 7-day subscriber for 32 years, but this is my first letter. I was one of the 46,459 fans at Busch Stadium to see Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set the record for battery mates. So I think the paper errored when it put this historic story on the Sports page beneath a Ben Fredrickson column about a complaint about an ESPN reporter “throwing shade” on Albert Pujols’ final season. [The Wainwright-Molina story received A-section front-page coverage.]

Jerry Rinaldi • Clarkson Valley 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News