Letter: Historic Wainwright-Molina victory merited the spotlight

Regarding "Wainwright, Molina earn historic victory” (Sept. 15): I’ve been a 7-day subscriber for 32 years, but this is my first letter. I was one of the 46,459 fans at Busch Stadium to see Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set the record for battery mates. So I think the paper errored when it put this historic story on the Sports page beneath a Ben Fredrickson column about a complaint about an ESPN reporter “throwing shade” on Albert Pujols’ final season. [The Wainwright-Molina story received A-section front-page coverage.]