Letter: Historical victims knew they were being wronged

Regarding “Protest over statue of St. Louis’ namesake comes to a head” (June 27): One of the most common retorts in the debate over removing the statues of controversial figures is that their actions were perfectly acceptable during their time and, therefore, it is unfair to judge them by modern standards. But consider the slaves of George Washington, the soldiers killed by Robert E. Lee’s troops and the Muslims and Jews who were killed in Louis IX’s crusades. They all knew, back then, what was being done to them was wrong.
So to say that these figures’ actions, when put into historical context, were customary at the time is to utterly ignore their contemporaneous victims’ views on the subject. By considering history solely through a white, Christian lens, we act as though the non-white lives taken or ruined by their actions do not matter.
If we are not going to remove the statues, then new plaques should be commissioned that better reflect their actions as experienced by all who participated at the time. In the end, the only thing perfectly acceptable about these people is that we should no longer accept them as perfect.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.