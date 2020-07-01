Letter: Historical victims knew they were being wronged
Protest over statue of St. Louis' namesake

Patrick Schneider of Dogtown cycles by the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the formal name for the statue of King Louis IX atop Art Hill in Forest Park as people begin to gather for a rally on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Schneider is a supporter of leaving the statue in place. “I saw what happened in Minnesota, I don’t want to see that here,” he said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Protest over statue of St. Louis’ namesake comes to a head” (June 27): One of the most common retorts in the debate over removing the statues of controversial figures is that their actions were perfectly acceptable during their time and, therefore, it is unfair to judge them by modern standards. But consider the slaves of George Washington, the soldiers killed by Robert E. Lee’s troops and the Muslims and Jews who were killed in Louis IX’s crusades. They all knew, back then, what was being done to them was wrong.

So to say that these figures’ actions, when put into historical context, were customary at the time is to utterly ignore their contemporaneous victims’ views on the subject. By considering history solely through a white, Christian lens, we act as though the non-white lives taken or ruined by their actions do not matter.

If we are not going to remove the statues, then new plaques should be commissioned that better reflect their actions as experienced by all who participated at the time. In the end, the only thing perfectly acceptable about these people is that we should no longer accept them as perfect.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood

