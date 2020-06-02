Letter: Historically brutal past demands reparations now

Regarding “‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.” (May 31): The United States was founded by white colonialists who stole land from the native people and committed mass genocide. Those same colonialists brought African slaves here to power the economy and enslaved them for more than 250 years. The exploitation and discrimination continues to this day. The disproportionately high coronavirus death rate for them is the most recent illustration of the effects of centuries of government policy that segregated and discriminated against black Americans in housing, education, health care and employment.
It is time for this country to make meaningful reparations. Anti-discrimination laws are not enough. As a legal aid lawyer in East St. Louis for more than 30 years, I know the judicial system is inefficient, unfair and has become increasingly hostile to enforcing laws such as the Voting Rights Act.
White privilege was not earned, no matter how hard whites worked to put ourselves through school or to overcome obstacles. Whites were bestowed with an advantage at birth by the color of our skin. For all white people who protest that their family didn’t own slaves, or they're not racist, that’s not good enough. White people must vocally demand our country do better. We must demand reparations to begin to undo the damage done by our country and to create opportunities for all children to thrive, regardless of the color of their skin.
Linda Zazove • St. Louis
