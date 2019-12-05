On a recent visit to see the “Mighty Mississippi” exhibition at the Missouri History Museum, I wandered across the hall into the powerful “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” exhibition. Both are free, and both are must-sees.
Spoiler alert — the latter may cause some tear shedding, as I experienced and did others around me. Not only did some of the photojournalists miraculously capture the crux of what was happening in split second moments, many risked their lives to do so. To experience these moments through their lens was extremely impactful and thought-provoking.
St. Louis is fortunate to have a plethora of museums and cultural events to explore, many with free offerings. These experiential gifts are some of the best.
Karen Klaus • St. Louis