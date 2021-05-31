Letter: History gets a rewrite by some GOP Congress members

Republican members of Congress have so twisted the historical record, perhaps some other major events in American history deserve a fictitious re-examination. Perhaps the air raid over Peal Harbor merely consisted of innocent Japanese sightseers on an aerial tour on Dec. 7, 1941. Perhaps the explosion at the federal building in Oklahoma City was just a homemade fireworks display that got a little out of hand. Or the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks really amounted to little more than a few wealthy frat boys joyriding in borrowed airplanes. Or that the peaceful patriots who were creative enough to discover alternate ports of ingress into the Capitol on Jan. 6, were there just to snap some selfies and admire the statuary.
If people would stop paying attention to journalists and historians and listen instead to the GOP, they would realize that in the past 100 years nothing untoward except Benghazi has actually happened — at least nothing that could possibly reflect negatively upon the Republican Party. As long as some insist on relying on their own senses and intellects in order to interpret the world around them, the GOP’s version of events may never be appreciated.
Jim Shepard • St. Louis