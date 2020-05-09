Letter: History is final judge of a leader who evades responsibility
What a shame it is that during this time of national crisis we have such a feckless leader when what is needed is a fearless one. A real leader would have realized and accepted the problem when it was developing.

A real leader would have been proactive and taken positive steps to do whatever was necessary to find that solution. A real leader would not assign blame but would instead take responsibility for finding that solution. A real leader would set his ego aside and do what is needed for the country. A real leader would accept the responsibility that his office demands and not pass the buck. Instead we have a leader who did none of these things. History will record the truth, and he will not fare as well as he thinks.

Tom Allhoff Sr. • Rock Hill

