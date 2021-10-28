Letter: History of slavery is far more complex than realized

They speak of the injustices of slavery and the acts against the American Indians. However, no mention is made of the fact that some Indians owned Blacks as slaves. In fact, Blacks owned by Indians were the last slaves released after the Civil War because of the necessary treaty negotiations.

These articles speak as though injustices done by whites were only against other racial groups. But the federal and many state governments outlawed the use of the German language and other aspects of German-American culture at the start of World War I. My grandmother taught at a German-speaking school in Ohio that was dissolved while my grandfather was in the trenches in France in the U.S. Army. Also, many German-Americans were in internment camps during World War I. And many St. Louis-area Lutheran schools were German-speaking before World War I.