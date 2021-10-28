 Skip to main content
Letter: History of slavery is far more complex than realized
Letter: History of slavery is far more complex than realized

Slave sale on the courthouse steps

A depiction of a slave auction outside the old St. Louis County Courthouse. More than 530 slaves were sold outside the courthouse, usually by order of the Probate Court.

(Missouri History Museum)

 Missouri History Museum

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson's column "History is about facts. It doesn’t have to be pretty or evoke pleasant thoughts.” (Oct. 13) and the letter "We must understand our racist past to move forward" (Oct. 20): I'm sure these were both well-intentioned, but I believe they have narrow perspectives on American history and its many contradictions.

They speak of the injustices of slavery and the acts against the American Indians. However, no mention is made of the fact that some Indians owned Blacks as slaves. In fact, Blacks owned by Indians were the last slaves released after the Civil War because of the necessary treaty negotiations. 

These articles speak as though injustices done by whites were only against other racial groups. But the federal and many state governments outlawed the use of the German language and other aspects of German-American culture at the start of World War I. My grandmother taught at a German-speaking school in Ohio that was dissolved while my grandfather was in the trenches in France in the U.S. Army. Also, many German-Americans were in internment camps during World War I. And many St. Louis-area Lutheran schools were German-speaking before World War I. 

So what do we do about the Southern traitors of the Civil War? Erase them completely? Many were also American heroes in the Mexican-American War.

American history is not easy. To those who want to "correct" it, please do a thorough job.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton 

