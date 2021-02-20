Letter: History shows perpetuating a big lie can be disastrous

Regarding “The GOP has made pariahs of 17 who confronted Trump. They are heroes.” (Feb. 16): This editorial illustrates the fate faced by those who, as Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah pleaded, “simply tell the truth.”

World War I was vastly unpopular in Germany near the end of the conflict. People had been literally starving to death for years to feed the military machine that supported the erratic, vain, incompetent kaiser. Humiliated, German militarists created the big lie that their army had not been defeated, but rather stabbed in the back.

Adolf Hitler later merged this big lie with common anti-Semitism to blame the Jews for Germany’s defeat. He rose to power. His lies led to 50 million deaths in World War II and the murder of 6 million in the Holocaust.

In November, President Donald Trump lost the election by 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. But Trump declared he’d actually won by a “landslide,” a big lie amplified worldwide by right-wing media — a lie that 66% of Republicans still believe. As a result, on Jan. 6, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence barely escaped death at the hands of Trump’s mob.