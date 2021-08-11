 Skip to main content
Letter: History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.
0 comments

Letter: History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits St. Louis

RN Kim Cooper, left, prepares to give Alana Williams, right, her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Moments before U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was in the room as part of his tour around St. Louis to meet with workers, union and business leaders, and state and local officials to promote President Biden's infrastructure plan. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

 

Regarding "St. Louis County officials urge vaccinations, masking as COVID-19 cases keep climbing" (Aug. 5): Vaccines have been around for more than a century. Without vaccines, we would still see many deaths from diphtheria, smallpox, permanent disabilities from polio and measles complications as well as babies who would be born with congenital problems due to their mothers having chicken pox and rubella during a pregnancy. Having worked in public health for many years, I have seen many of these outcomes. I remember the dreaded polio as a child, and we lined up to get the polio vaccine when it came out. We require children to get these vaccines before going to school to protect themselves and others.

For those who think wearing a mask or requiring vaccines is tyranny, I doubt they really know what tyranny is. For those who say, my body, my choice, are they also supportive of Planned Parenthood? I hope so, because the choice not to wear a mask can affect them along with family members and neighbors.

To paraphrase President Joe Biden, freedom requires responsibility. I believe people should get the vaccine and wear a mask, think of the greater good and stop being selfish.

Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories