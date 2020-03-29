Letter: History will not be kind to current wartime president
Letter: History will not be kind to current wartime president

Trump uses daily coronavirus briefing to attack reporter

President Donald Trump responds to a question by NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Let’s review some quotes from some U.S. wartime presidents:

“Yesterday, December 7th, 1941, a date which will live in infamy. …” That was President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressing Congress after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I can hear you. … The rest of the world hears you. And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.” That was President George W. Bush addressing first responders from Ground Zero in New York City on Sept. 14, 2001.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. … That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question.” That was President Donald Trump when asked by a reporter on March 20 about what he would say to Americans frightened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tony Miano • Webster Groves

