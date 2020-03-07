Letter: History will shine kindly upon Romney’s speech

Regarding the editorial “Mitt Romney’s bold stand on principle earns him scorn as a GOP traitor” (Feb. 7): Sen. Mitt Romney’s declaration on the Senate floor last month will be immortalized as one of the greatest speeches of the 21st century. History will prove how dark these days truly are and the travesty of justice that occurred. His Senate speech will go down in history as being similar to President Franklin Roosevelt’s Pearl Harbor “Day of Infamy” speech.
Romney was the lone Republican who stood tall to defy President Donald Trump’s flagrant abuse of power. Romney cast a guilty verdict that would not tip the scales of justice but was guaranteed to bring him vilification. Tyrannical rule thrives when voices of dissent are squelched. The unbridled wrath erupting from Trump was malicious and bloodthirsty.
Romney’s profound act of moral courage ravaged his political life, but he never lost himself. He stayed true to his convictions of faith and the oath he took to uphold the Constitution. He exemplified the genuine meaning of patriotism, putting the good of the country above partisan politics. It’s called integrity. The Senate obliterated the rule of law and served as an egregious assault on our democracy. The repercussions from this hollow Senate acquittal will haunt and challenge this republic for decades to come.
Time magazine needs to look no further in naming its 2020 Person of the Year. Sen. Romney’s act of statesmanship is truly a profile in courage.
Dixie D. Rolwing • Charlston, Mo.