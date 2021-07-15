Letter: History won’t be kind regarding bungled virus response

Regarding “Southwest Missouri hospitals begin to surpass winter COVID-19 surge. St. Louis County warns of rising cases” (July 9): When historians look back at this era, I imagine that they will shake their heads in amazement at the absurdity surrounding the vaccine to prevent the coronavirus.

How could we let so many deaths happen that could have been prevented? We know the answer now because of the declining cases of the coronavirus due to vaccination. The crass self-interest of some politicians, popular media and even religious leaders that led to spreading false information about the vaccine is appalling. What if this had happened when the polio vaccine was made available, or vaccines for smallpox, tetanus or rabies? Not so long ago, people were anxiously hoping for a vaccine to prevent HIV. How could attitudes change so drastically?