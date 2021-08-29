Letter: History won't be kind to Biden's Afghanistan debacle

Regarding the editorial "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 17): When President Franklin Roosevelt declared that Dec. 7, 1941, would be a date that would live in infamy, we now have seen another date that will be similarly remembered, but unlike 1941, this is a date where the president of the United States willingly and knowingly left American citizens behind enemy lines to their fate. I think President Joe Biden will go down in history as the worst president of all time.