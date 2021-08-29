 Skip to main content
Letter: History won't be kind to Biden's Afghanistan debacle
0 comments

Letter: History won't be kind to Biden's Afghanistan debacle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

Regarding the editorial "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 17): When President Franklin Roosevelt declared that Dec. 7, 1941, would be a date that would live in infamy, we now have seen another date that will be similarly remembered, but unlike 1941, this is a date where the president of the United States willingly and knowingly left American citizens behind enemy lines to their fate. I think President Joe Biden will go down in history as the worst president of all time.

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News