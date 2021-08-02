Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): Let’s stop with all the lotteries and giveaways trying to convince people to be vaccinated. Instead, let’s go more directly to their wallets by doing this: Medicare and Medicaid participants should be strongly encouraged in every way conceivable to be vaccinated. The same with all other insured individuals, whether covered under an employer-sponsored or Affordable Care Act plan. Here’s the key part: Anyone who is vaccinated and becomes ill with the coronavirus would have all deductibles and copays waived for any and all virus-related health care expenses.