Letter: Hochman highlights daily struggle of local blacks
0 comments

Letter: Hochman highlights daily struggle of local blacks

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Regarding Benjamin Hochman’s column “‘We Run The Lou’ group encourages African Americans in St. Louis to run” (May 21): I can’t imagine what it would feel like to have people call the cops on me if I walked or ran in a strange neighborhood, or where I work, or when I go into an apartment building where I live.

But these things (and worse, like getting murdered by vigilantes) happen to black people every day. And just because we white people don’t see it, or experience it ourselves, some think racism accusations are just a politically correct ploy by the left. Hochman should keep producing columns like this one. If he just opens one reader’s eyes to what is happening, he will have made a difference.

And thanks for highlighting a running group in St. Louis.

Frances Rouse • Berger

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports