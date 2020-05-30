Letter: Hochman highlights daily struggle of local blacks

Regarding Benjamin Hochman’s column “‘We Run The Lou’ group encourages African Americans in St. Louis to run” (May 21): I can’t imagine what it would feel like to have people call the cops on me if I walked or ran in a strange neighborhood, or where I work, or when I go into an apartment building where I live.
But these things (and worse, like getting murdered by vigilantes) happen to black people every day. And just because we white people don’t see it, or experience it ourselves, some think racism accusations are just a politically correct ploy by the left. Hochman should keep producing columns like this one. If he just opens one reader’s eyes to what is happening, he will have made a difference.
And thanks for highlighting a running group in St. Louis.
Frances Rouse • Berger
