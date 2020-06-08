Letter: Hold leaders accountable for meaningful police reform

Regarding “Work continues on Ferguson consent decree, despite pandemic and protests” (June 5): The outrage over George Floyd’s death will all be for naught if this energy is not now turned into meaningful action.
The St. Louis region has some very good police departments and some rather poor departments, but all of them can be made better. Now is the time for protesters to show up at every city council meeting, in every municipality, week after week, and demand that meaningful improvements be made to police departments in at least three ways: 1) Improve recruiting and hiring policies and standards. Some departments are well known for hiring officers who have been fired from other police departments. This needs to stop. 2) “Warrior police” training and practices need to be eliminated, and more emphasis placed on de-escalation. Train police officers as peace officers and public servants. And most importantly, 3) police who abuse their power and who abuse citizens need to be held accountable. Citizen complaints need to be investigated swiftly and thoroughly, and officers who repeatedly abuse citizens must be fired. Bad behavior by bad police endanger good police as well as the public. And if council members are not responsive, then vote them out of office, or even run for office yourself.
Joe Martinich • Creve Coeur
