Letter: Hold leaders accountable for meaningful police reform
0 comments

Letter: Hold leaders accountable for meaningful police reform

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Protests in Ferguson in support of Minneapolis protest for George Floyd

Emily Davis, left, and Tony Rice, right, talk with Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong at the start of a demonstration in front of the Ferguson police department on Thursday, May 28, 2020. About 50 protesters gathered in Ferguson to show their solidarity with the Minneapolis protests over the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Work continues on Ferguson consent decree, despite pandemic and protests” (June 5): The outrage over George Floyd’s death will all be for naught if this energy is not now turned into meaningful action.

The St. Louis region has some very good police departments and some rather poor departments, but all of them can be made better. Now is the time for protesters to show up at every city council meeting, in every municipality, week after week, and demand that meaningful improvements be made to police departments in at least three ways: 1) Improve recruiting and hiring policies and standards. Some departments are well known for hiring officers who have been fired from other police departments. This needs to stop. 2) “Warrior police” training and practices need to be eliminated, and more emphasis placed on de-escalation. Train police officers as peace officers and public servants. And most importantly, 3) police who abuse their power and who abuse citizens need to be held accountable. Citizen complaints need to be investigated swiftly and thoroughly, and officers who repeatedly abuse citizens must be fired. Bad behavior by bad police endanger good police as well as the public. And if council members are not responsive, then vote them out of office, or even run for office yourself.

Joe Martinich • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports