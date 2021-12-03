 Skip to main content
Letter: Hold on to lost pets; use social media to find their owners
Letter: Hold on to lost pets; use social media to find their owners

During the holidays, with extended family visiting, opening doors and forgetting to close them, it is important to remember that our beloved pets are more at risk of getting lost this time of year.

In preparation, it’s vital to know what to do when you encounter a friendly lost pet. We believe the right thing to do isn’t to take the pet to an animal shelter — it’s to hold onto them and let your community know where they can be found. Post photos to social media, walk the pet around to see if anyone recognizes it, and file a report online with your local shelter.

Holding on to a found dog or cat for 48 hours vastly increases the likelihood of a family reunion. One animal shelter found that 85% of lost pets that were held for 48 hours were returned home, as opposed to 26% of pets taken directly to the shelter. This is likely because most pets don’t stray too far from home. A 2020 study in Dallas found that nearly half of stray dogs were a mere 400 feet from home and almost all were within a mile of their houses.

As animal advocates continue to work to keep pets in their communities and out of cages, anyone and everyone can do their part and help reunite that lost pet with a grateful family.

Kristen Hassen • Austin, Texas Director of American Pets Alive

