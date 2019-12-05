The recent selection of letters to the editor provides evidence of President Donald Trump’s no-holds-barred, evidence-be-damned enthusiastic support. No one seems to revisit former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment or is sorry it happened. Clinton reflected Trump’s behavior patterns, without reaching across the oceans for personal gain. Clinton’s behavior throughout the examination of his conduct, agreeing to an under-oath deposition, substantially proved he lied. Lying about his conduct reduced any appreciation of his abilities.
And yet, the current presidential office holder isn’t held to the same moral standards. Will Trump submit to a deposition? His voting bloc seems to have a yes-but response to his inadequacies and false claims.
I hope we return to the same standards that rightfully impeached Clinton. But it seems Trump’s supporters don’t share my opinion.
Jim Hauschultz • Kirkwood