 Skip to main content
Letter: Holliday’s hard work got him news director’s job
0 comments

Letter: Holliday’s hard work got him news director’s job

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TV People: KSDK's new chief, Art Holliday

Art Holliday, of KSDK-St. Louis television news, poses next to a portrait photograph he took of the late musician, Johnnie Johnson on Saturday, August 13, 2021, in his St. Louis home. He is a fan of Johnson and photography is a longtime hobby of his. Holliday, who has been with KSDK for 42 years, just became the first Black person to lead a local TV news station here. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-disaptch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “‘We instead of me’: What persuaded Art Holliday to lead KSDK?” (Aug. 29): Art Holliday is an extraordinary man. I absolutely loved reading the story about his life from childhood in St. Charles to becoming KSDK’s news director. The Black community is no doubt aware of this man’s contributions to the community through his work and talent.

And for anyone who thinks Holliday got this job because he is Black, I say he likely would have had his new job a decade ago if he were white. He is a good, intelligent, educated and fine representative for his viewers.

Paul Zacher • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News