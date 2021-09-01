Letter: Holliday’s hard work got him news director’s job

Regarding “ ‘We instead of me’: What persuaded Art Holliday to lead KSDK?” (Aug. 29): Art Holliday is an extraordinary man. I absolutely loved reading the story about his life from childhood in St. Charles to becoming KSDK’s news director. The Black community is no doubt aware of this man’s contributions to the community through his work and talent.

And for anyone who thinks Holliday got this job because he is Black, I say he likely would have had his new job a decade ago if he were white. He is a good, intelligent, educated and fine representative for his viewers.