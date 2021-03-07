Letter: Hollywood elites oblivious to America’s virus struggle

Regarding “Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers” (March 2): This should be a wake-up call for the Hollywood elite. While many Americans are struggling to make rent, find new jobs after layoffs, etc., due to the pandemic, why tune in to an awards program where most individuals in the building have had no significant hardships in their everyday life? Couple that with the vulgar, sexualized, politicized content displayed in many of the shows that were up for awards, and maybe America finally will wake up to the Hollywood agenda. As the hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler said in a commercial promoting the show, “We need this more than you do.” Even the commercial plainly explains it: It has always been about them, not us.