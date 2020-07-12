Letter: Home builders profited under old building codes

Regarding “After St. Louis County updated building codes, Home Builders put big money behind Page, Dunaway opponent” (July 5): Jacob Barker’s article is really more about big money influencing legislation than building codes. The Home Builders Association has spent considerable money to defeat St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway because the two supported modernizing the obsolete 2009 International Building Code, especially the energy efficiency part. Why does anybody care?
Here’s why I care: During my career as a engineer, I designed projects under hundreds of different building codes. St. Louis was always among the least efficient and costliest for the building owner.
How could a lower-quality building cost more? Easy. They waste energy, pollute more and require larger heating and cooling equipment. And energy-efficiency upgrades cost owners far more as retrofits than they would have cost originally. New codes that set a higher efficiency standard require builders to include that quality in their competitive base price. If the codes don’t require efficiency, builders can include upgraded finishes and then charge extra for efficiency upgrades at a higher profit margin.
Follow the money. The Home Builders Association is spending big to weaken codes so they can make higher profits while providing a house that costs more to own.
Richard Kutta • Creve Coeur
