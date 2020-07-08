Letter: Home on Portland Place is no measure of hard work

Regarding the letter “Privilege aside, the couple’s gun-pointing was an overreaction” (July 4): I was shocked by the letter writer’s statement that they didn’t see the couple as privileged but saw them “as people who got an education and worked hard.” What century are we living in? Getting an education, especially a good one, is not a given for many of our fellow citizens.
As far as “working hard,” the letter writer should be introduced to millions of people in this country who have worked very hard all of their lives, many under the most difficult conditions, just to put food on the table. If hard work were a criterion for success, there would be many more poor people living on Portland Place. Time to wake up and get real.
Kathy Lass • St. Louis
