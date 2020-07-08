Letter: Home on Portland Place is no measure of hard work
0 comments

Letter: Home on Portland Place is no measure of hard work

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Windows boarded at Portland Place home

Workers with AM Richards Glass Co. board the first floor windows of the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Portland Place on Friday, July 3, 2020. The couple confronted protesters marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home on Sunday night, holding firearms on their property. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the letter “Privilege aside, the couple’s gun-pointing was an overreaction” (July 4): I was shocked by the letter writer’s statement that they didn’t see the couple as privileged but saw them “as people who got an education and worked hard.” What century are we living in? Getting an education, especially a good one, is not a given for many of our fellow citizens.

As far as “working hard,” the letter writer should be introduced to millions of people in this country who have worked very hard all of their lives, many under the most difficult conditions, just to put food on the table. If hard work were a criterion for success, there would be many more poor people living on Portland Place. Time to wake up and get real.

Kathy Lass • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports