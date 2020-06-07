Letter: Homeless deserve better than just curfew exemption

Regarding “St. Louis officials impose curfew in wake of violence, destruction in city” (June 3): The 9 p.m. curfew included a list of exceptions, but at the bottom of the list, almost as an afterthought, is the final exception: people who are unhoused. This made me consider what kind of society we live in. Is this the best allowance we can make to our fellow human beings who live without shelter? That they will not be arrested and prosecuted for lacking a home in which to hide?
As a recent graduate from the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University, I have worked with many unhoused individuals. I have heard numerous stories of harassment and profiling by police officers. Many of these clients are members of marginalized groups who have been historically over-surveilled and under-protected by police: black and brown people, people with serious mental illness, and transgender individuals.
We must continue efforts to provide safe, affordable housing to everyone in need after this crisis ends. We must proactively insist on a just allocation of resources so that, in the future, unhoused individuals are not an afterthought, allowed to exist only on the margins.
Sloane Wolter • St. Louis County
