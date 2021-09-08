 Skip to main content
Letter: Homeless, drugs make Tucker Blvd. an embarrassment
Theresa Church and her husband Michael Church hang out by Michael's tent in the homeless camp on Interco Plaza in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. "It's been so long, so hard, all we want is a safe place to live together," said Theresa Church. The couple was waiting to hear from St. Louis city workers about the possibility of finding a shelter that would take the couple while other city workers began to clear out the homeless camp on Interco Plaza. Michael says he has been living in the camp for months and that he became homeless in April after he was shot in December of 2020 and started having medical problems. Michael also says he just recently had surgery on his leg to try and fix an issue from when he was shot. Theresa has been living in the Tiny Homes Shelter with her cat but says her husband was kicked out of there because he was "wrongly accused of smoking marijuana" there. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the editorial "Downtown dangers have reached the point where workers are told to stay home" (Sept. 1): For the past six years, I have parked in the lot on Tucker Boulevard across from the St. Patrick’s Center and Interco Plaza. Since the start of the pandemic, this lot has been filled with trash and broken glass every morning. It looks as though a wild party has been held there every night. I feel sorry for the owner of the parking lot who has to hire a cleaning service to clean the debris.

This entire area is an embarrassment to the city of St. Louis. While parking or getting into my car, I see much drug-related activity, and some people are so high on drugs, they are barely missed by the cars speeding down Tucker Boulevard.

David Motherwell • University City 

