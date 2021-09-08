Letter: Homeless, drugs make Tucker Blvd. an embarrassment

Regarding the editorial "Downtown dangers have reached the point where workers are told to stay home" (Sept. 1): For the past six years, I have parked in the lot on Tucker Boulevard across from the St. Patrick’s Center and Interco Plaza. Since the start of the pandemic, this lot has been filled with trash and broken glass every morning. It looks as though a wild party has been held there every night. I feel sorry for the owner of the parking lot who has to hire a cleaning service to clean the debris.