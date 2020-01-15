Letter: Homeless need Larry Rice’s center to be reopened soon
Homeless Memorial

The Rev. Larry Rice, left, leads a prayer during a memorial service held for homeless persons who died this year outside of 1411 Locust Street on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 . Rice used the memorial to call for the reopening of 1411 Locust Street which was forced, by the city, to stop housing homeless. Photo by Colter Peterson

Regarding “Reopening downtown homeless shelter — for daytime hours — gets support from St. Louis alderman” (Jan. 9): Kudos to Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, for highlighting the plight of Rev. Larry Rice’s New Life Evangelistic Center. Unfortunately, many downtown businesses and residents would like those assisting the poor to be out of sight, out of mind. In Rev. Rice’s case, gentrification advocates have used the need for church renovations at 1411 Locust as a way to keep his ministry from fulfilling its mission.

Alderman Vaccaro’s bill would force those anti-homeless forces to cease moving the goalposts and adhere to a single set of requirements that, if met, would allow Rev. Rice to operate downtown. For the sake of our region’s indigents, I hope Vaccaro’s proposal to open the New Life Evangelistic Center for daytime hours gets support from his fellow aldermen.

Brian Ireland • St. Louis

