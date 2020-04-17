Letter: Homeless population takes back seat to greed
0 comments

Letter: Homeless population takes back seat to greed

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
City tries to close downtown homeless camp despite CDC guidelines

Derek Mingo gets his fire going to continue cooking meat for a homeless tent camp at 15th and Market streets in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Mingo cooked a variety of chicken, bratwurst and steak throughout the day after the city reversed its policy and attempted to clear the park early Thursday. Last week when the tents were erected, city officials said they would follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not disturb homeless encampments during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "St. Louis tries to clear downtown tent city" (April 10): It's not exactly a secret that St. Louis is battling a chronic crime problem. Why then is City Hall, in conjunction with the St. Louis Metro Police Department, ordering officers to spend their time monitoring a peaceful tent city at 14th and Market streets?

The answer, of course, is simple. The powers-that-be prioritize the desires of downtown real estate developers and well-to-do residents. Those desires include overt antagonism toward the poor. Consequently, what we've been witnessing over the past 10 years is a policy of homeless removal, a modern-day Trail of Tears.

The clearing of this downtown tent city during the novel coronavirus pandemic provides a clear example of this. Just think, the city is shelling out $80,000 over two months to ship the homeless to north St. Louis when it could, at no cost, reopen New Life Evangelistic Center — an actual homeless shelter — which is right around the corner from this encampment. Unfortunately, common sense is taking a back seat to greed and animosity.

Brian Ireland • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports