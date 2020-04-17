Letter: Homeless population takes back seat to greed

Regarding "St. Louis tries to clear downtown tent city" (April 10): It's not exactly a secret that St. Louis is battling a chronic crime problem. Why then is City Hall, in conjunction with the St. Louis Metro Police Department, ordering officers to spend their time monitoring a peaceful tent city at 14th and Market streets?
The answer, of course, is simple. The powers-that-be prioritize the desires of downtown real estate developers and well-to-do residents. Those desires include overt antagonism toward the poor. Consequently, what we've been witnessing over the past 10 years is a policy of homeless removal, a modern-day Trail of Tears.
The clearing of this downtown tent city during the novel coronavirus pandemic provides a clear example of this. Just think, the city is shelling out $80,000 over two months to ship the homeless to north St. Louis when it could, at no cost, reopen New Life Evangelistic Center — an actual homeless shelter — which is right around the corner from this encampment. Unfortunately, common sense is taking a back seat to greed and animosity.
Brian Ireland • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.