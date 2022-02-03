Letter: Homeschooling Muslim children doesn’t breed terrorism

The article “Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion” (Jan. 29) details the terrorist activities and child abuse committed by a woman, Allison Fluke-Ekren, who is a Muslim convert. It was criminal what she did, however, as a Muslim who homeschooled all her children, I find the part saying “She told the paper she pulled her kids from public school because she was dissatisfied with how her children were performing in public and private schools” to be Islamophobic, racist, anti-Semitic and religiously discriminatory.