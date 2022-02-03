 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Homeschooling Muslim children doesn’t breed terrorism

This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, 42, who once lived in Kansas, has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria announced Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, that she has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)

The article “Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion” (Jan. 29) details the terrorist activities and child abuse committed by a woman, Allison Fluke-Ekren, who is a Muslim convert. It was criminal what she did, however, as a Muslim who homeschooled all her children, I find the part saying “She told the paper she pulled her kids from public school because she was dissatisfied with how her children were performing in public and private schools” to be Islamophobic, racist, anti-Semitic and religiously discriminatory.

The multitude of Muslims homeschooling and teaching their children Arabic are just providing a higher level of education in a safer environment for them. They take their responsibility as parents and educators seriously.

Alaa Mencke • Belleville

