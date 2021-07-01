Letter: Honor American Indians for their military service

Regarding the letter “Time to honor American Indians with national holiday” (June 27): I agree with the letter writer, but it should not be a substitute for Columbus Day. It should be June 2. On June 2, 1924, the Indian Citizenship Act was enacted in recognition of service by Native Americans in World War I. Since then, more Native Americans have served this country proportionally than any other ethnic group in the nation. My grandfather and his brother, who was killed in France, along with my father in the Pacific and his brothers in Europe and Panama all served during World War II. My brother and I are both Vietnam combat veterans and military retirees.