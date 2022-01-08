Letter: Honor birth mothers who choose adoption over abortion

Maybe more women would make this choice if there were more open adoptions so that the birth mother might maintain some contact with the adoptive family. This might make it easier for the child as well. People on the pro-choice and anti-abortion side could and should come together on this, making it easier for these mothers to make this difficult choice. We should laud these young mothers who take such pride in having kept their baby when there was not the maturity and resources to raise that child.