Letter: Honor John Lewis by working to pass voting rights act

Regarding “Missouri Republican lawmakers push ahead with bills to add voting restrictions” (April 14): In recent months, we’ve seen politicians at every level of government increasingly work to suppress the vote in communities of color. In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, hundreds of voter suppression bills are being promoted by those who feel threatened by the existence of a multiracial, representative democracy.

Those lawmakers who support these bills seem to believe that if people won’t vote for them, they shouldn’t have an opportunity to vote at all. But that’s not what the late, great Congressman John Lewis fought for and believed. He shed his blood and dedicated his life to ensuring that all Americans, especially voters of color, were able to participate in America’s electoral process.