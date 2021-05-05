 Skip to main content
Letter: Honor John Lewis by working to pass voting rights act
Letter: Honor John Lewis by working to pass voting rights act

Groups plan effort for Mississippi voting rights restoration

Benny Ivey, a former felon, holds a sign addressing voter suppression during a Poor People's Campaign assembly in downtown Jackson, Miss., Monday, April 19, 2021. Ivey was among speakers who called for an initiative to try simplify the way Mississippi restores voting rights to people convicted of some felonies, and other social issues. The Campaign seeks to have the issues addressed at a national assembly later this year. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Regarding “Missouri Republican lawmakers push ahead with bills to add voting restrictions” (April 14): In recent months, we’ve seen politicians at every level of government increasingly work to suppress the vote in communities of color. In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, hundreds of voter suppression bills are being promoted by those who feel threatened by the existence of a multiracial, representative democracy.

Those lawmakers who support these bills seem to believe that if people won’t vote for them, they shouldn’t have an opportunity to vote at all. But that’s not what the late, great Congressman John Lewis fought for and believed. He shed his blood and dedicated his life to ensuring that all Americans, especially voters of color, were able to participate in America’s electoral process.

People are gathering on May 8 at Sumner High School and around the country to ignite public support for critical reforms to ease access to the ballot, end the era of corruption and big money in our politics, and ensure that a majority rules. Together, we will demand Congress pass House Resolution 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to honor his legacy and restore the essence of the Voting Rights Act.

Joan Lipkin • St. Louis

