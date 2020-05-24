Letter: Honor the memory of veterans by working for peace

This Memorial Day, I want to honor the casualties of war in a way that is more than symbolic. I want to honor their ultimate sacrifice as the exemplar of courage and dedication to a just ideal. They gave their lives in the highest form of social responsibility: to protect our nation and to make the world a fertile ground for peace. I want to honor them without necessarily honoring the conflicts that took their lives.
I was called up in 1968 and served a year in Vietnam. I was one of the lucky ones who returned. Over 58,000 did not return. Vietnam was not a popular war, yet most of us grunts who served answered the call with the best of intentions. Many of us were not greeted as heroes on our return. Many of us did not feel like heroes.
We can honor those who fell in service to our country by protecting our country from the ravages of unnecessary wars and conflicts and the moral injury sustained by those who return from countries devastated by decades of interventions.
So I ask: Do we better honor our fallen soldiers by pursuing peace or by developing new methods and weapons to prosecute war? We citizens are ultimately responsible for the actions of our government. Our elected representatives supposedly do our bidding. Implicit in the execution of that responsibility is the degree to which we honor our fallen heroes.
Bob Suberi • Grantwood Village
