Letter: Honor the memory of veterans by working for peace
0 comments

Letter: Honor the memory of veterans by working for peace

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Jefferson Barracks - flags

Flags flutter in the wind at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery after Boy Scouts decorated headstones on the Sunday before Memorial Day in 2019. Scouts have placed flags on the graves as part of their Annual Good Turn for 70 years, but will not this year due to the coronavirus. Families are allowed to place small American flags on a loved one's gravesite this year if they wish. 

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

This Memorial Day, I want to honor the casualties of war in a way that is more than symbolic. I want to honor their ultimate sacrifice as the exemplar of courage and dedication to a just ideal. They gave their lives in the highest form of social responsibility: to protect our nation and to make the world a fertile ground for peace. I want to honor them without necessarily honoring the conflicts that took their lives.

I was called up in 1968 and served a year in Vietnam. I was one of the lucky ones who returned. Over 58,000 did not return. Vietnam was not a popular war, yet most of us grunts who served answered the call with the best of intentions. Many of us were not greeted as heroes on our return. Many of us did not feel like heroes.

We can honor those who fell in service to our country by protecting our country from the ravages of unnecessary wars and conflicts and the moral injury sustained by those who return from countries devastated by decades of interventions.

So I ask: Do we better honor our fallen soldiers by pursuing peace or by developing new methods and weapons to prosecute war? We citizens are ultimately responsible for the actions of our government. Our elected representatives supposedly do our bidding. Implicit in the execution of that responsibility is the degree to which we honor our fallen heroes.

Bob Suberi • Grantwood Village

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports