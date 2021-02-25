Letter: Honor veterans instead of playing the national anthem

Regarding "Mark Cuban took the brave — and right — path by not playing the national anthem before Mavs games. Too bad the NBA made him reverse course." (Feb. 11): It’s time for the "Star-Spangled Banner" not to be played before sporting events. Instead, let’s ask for those who have served to stand for a moment of applause by the rest of us who appreciate their service to our country. Playing the anthem is just another issue to separate us. Honoring those who have served should be put before our national anthem.