Letter: Honoring insurrectionist flag disgraces Capitol police

At a recent rally, supporters of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said the Pledge of Allegiance to an American flag that was flown at the Jan. 6 insurrection.
It made me wonder if this was the same flag that, while attached to the end of its pole, was rammed into the chest of a Capitol police officer, a true patriot whose job it was to protect that flag and the institutions and traditions it represents.
I guess the other flags flown on that regretful day, like Trump, MAGA, Confederate and white supremacist flags, were unavailable for Youngkin voters to say the pledge to.
Robert Utt • St. Charles