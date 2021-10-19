 Skip to main content
Letter: Honoring insurrectionist flag disgraces Capitol police
hires: Crowd at rally on Jan. 6

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen to President Donald Trump speak as flags, including a Confederate-themed one, flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

At a recent rally, supporters of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said the Pledge of Allegiance to an American flag that was flown at the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It made me wonder if this was the same flag that, while attached to the end of its pole, was rammed into the chest of a Capitol police officer, a true patriot whose job it was to protect that flag and the institutions and traditions it represents.

I guess the other flags flown on that regretful day, like Trump, MAGA, Confederate and white supremacist flags, were unavailable for Youngkin voters to say the pledge to.

Robert Utt • St. Charles 

