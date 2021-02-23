Letter: Honoring Limbaugh another embarrassment for Missouri

Regarding "‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ could be coming to Missouri" (Feb. 20): My home state of Missouri never ceases to embarrass me. In my opinion, Gov. Mike Parson has a limited education and Sen. Josh Hawley acted like a fool supporting the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol. Not to mention Mark and Patricia McCloskey's confrontation with the Black Lives Matter group last year.

Now there is a proposal for a Rush Limbaugh Day in the state. Since Missouri loves jokes, might I suggest Clown Week as the time to celebrate good ol' Rush? I believe Limbaugh was a documented racist entertainer who consistently put on a show creating a circus of harmful lies and illusions. A real clown.

Perhaps it's time for the NAACP to reinstate its 2017 travel advisory for the state of Missouri. People of color may want to reconsider coming to a place with consistent disdain for people of color and celebrating white supremacists.

Melissa Smith Haley • Washington, D.C.

National President, National Association of Black Social Workers