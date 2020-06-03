Letter: Hopefully, Orwell’s ‘1984’ prediction won’t come true
Regarding “Minnesota files complaint against police in Floyd’s death” (June 2): The image of the police officer with his knee on the neck of George Floyd conveys a message that appears horrific almost beyond what words can describe. The message seems to be: You deserve to be thrown in the gutter and choked with a knee on your neck.

It calls to my mind the lines written by George Orwell in his novel “1984”: “There will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.” I hope and pray that Orwell’s words are not true and that such martyrdom ceases.

Louis Axeman • St. Louis

