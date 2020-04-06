Letter: Hoping 'togetherness' is the byword for the future
0 comments

Letter: Hoping 'togetherness' is the byword for the future

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Birthday celebration in a stay-at-home reality

Sophia Allgeyer, 12, poses for a photo outside of her home in Ballwin on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sophia celebrated her special day with her family, who are all quarantined together, but her friends drove by to wish her a happy birthday. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

 Rachel Ellis

The coronavirus crisis has brought a great segment of humanity much closer. Greed, biases, political leanings, selfishness, egotism, etc., have taken a back seat in the degree of importance. We have become more solidly together as a nation and world, compliant with the dictates of quarantine and isolation. Today, our hearts go out to all who are most seriously impacted.

Let’s hope that the word “togetherness” becomes a harbinger of our future. In the past, we have spent too much time and effort on inward, selfish thoughts and actions, and not nearly enough on what is really important to a cohesive mankind. Let’s pray that this eliminates our conundrum and stays with us always.

Ed Weidenhamer • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports