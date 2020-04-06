Letter: Hoping 'togetherness' is the byword for the future

The coronavirus crisis has brought a great segment of humanity much closer. Greed, biases, political leanings, selfishness, egotism, etc., have taken a back seat in the degree of importance. We have become more solidly together as a nation and world, compliant with the dictates of quarantine and isolation. Today, our hearts go out to all who are most seriously impacted.
Let’s hope that the word “togetherness” becomes a harbinger of our future. In the past, we have spent too much time and effort on inward, selfish thoughts and actions, and not nearly enough on what is really important to a cohesive mankind. Let’s pray that this eliminates our conundrum and stays with us always.
Ed Weidenhamer • Chesterfield
